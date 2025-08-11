The Buffalo Bills are desperately hoping that 2025 is the year the team will finally be able to break through and hoist a Super Bowl championship for the first time in franchise history. Buffalo has come painfully close to that mark on many occasions, including losing four straight Super Bowls three decades ago and running into the Kansas City Chiefs roadblock several times in the modern era.

Recently, ESPN released its future power rankings, sorting teams based on their outlook for the upcoming several seasons in the NFL, and they predicted that the Bills will finally be able to get over the hump–just not this year.

“The Bills will win the Super Bowl. The 2025 and 2026 postseasons will disappoint the Bills Mafia yet again, but thanks to a bit of a youth movement and a stalwart offensive line, Buffalo will finally be able to get over the top and win it all in 2027,” predicted Seth Walder on ESPN.com.

While Bills fans would certainly like to get the job done this year, they might not mind waiting a couple of years longer if it meant finally getting the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Can the Bills get it done?

Heading into this season, the Bills figure to once again have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, having added pass rusher Joey Bosa in free agency. When healthy, Bosa remains one of the elite players in the league at his position, although that is becoming an increasing caveat in recent years.

The Bills also have the contract situation of James Cook to sort out, as the running back is hoping for a new extension that the team has been reluctant to provide thus far.

However, the snake is and always has been Josh Allen, the reigning league MVP who is an offense in and of himself at times.

If Buffalo can get rid of their habit of regressing on defense in the playoffs and get a few more elite postseason performances from their star quarterback, they might not have to wait until 2027 to finally break through.