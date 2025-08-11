The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to go back-to-back after winning the Super Bowl last season, and they have the talent to do so. The one downfall of winning is that some players have to move on after getting big paydays from other teams, and that's what happened with some of the roster during the offseason.

In other cases, there have to be trades made to cut savings, and it's never an easy thing to do, especially when that player was a key part of the organization. This is the reality that some teams have to face, and the Eagles may keep running into this situation the more they win.

In ESPN's latest predictions, they believe one of the receivers will end up getting traded in the coming years, according to Seth Walder.

“The Eagles will trade wide receiver A.J. Brown before the 2027 season,” Walder wrote. “It will be a shock — Brown will be coming off two more seasons of exceptional play and will be considered a major asset for the win-now team that acquires him — but general manager Howie Roseman will decide to move on and get draft assets for him before Brown's decline sets in.”

Roseman is known for not being scared of making a deal, and if it means trading someone like Brown, he'll do it.

A.J. Brown believes he's a top receiver

Brown has been a consistent receiver in the league, and he's been a key part of the Eagles' offense since joining the team in 2022. Jalen Hurts has a lot of mouths to feed on the field, so he doesn't have to always spam one receiver, but Brown does believe he's the best in the league at what he does, regardless of what his stats look like.

“I truly feel like I'm the best (wide receiver) in the league, and I wanna put a stamp on that,” Brown said via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP. “Definitely motivated, but also I have to put the team first … That's what I focus on, being a better version of myself and proving each and every day that I am the best.”

Brown has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his three seasons with the Eagles, and he almost reached 1,500 yards in his first two seasons. Brown is a matchup nightmare with his size, and he can also get downfield and make a play. He's definitely in the conversation for being a top receiver in the league, and he may have something to prove this season.