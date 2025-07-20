INDIANAPOLIS – New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu etched her name in the WNBA record books when she became only the second player to win the 3-Point Contest multiple times. Ionescu used hot shooting in the final round to edge out Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray and take home her second 3-Point title after winning in 2023. But there was one person in attendance whom Sabrina Ionescu gave credit to for possibly helping her win the WNBA 3-Point Contest, and that was former NBA star Pau Gasol.

Pau Gasol was shown on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Jumbotron multiple times during WNBA All-Star Weekend, and following the contest win on Saturday, Sabrina Ionescu spoke about the former NBA star’s longtime support of the league, and how he might have contributed to her win.

“I’m super happy that he was there,” Ionescu said. “I’m super happy that he was there. I told him he’s probably the reason that I won because he walked in the door. So really happy to see him.”

Ionescu remarked how Gasol and his wife had a travel delay and were close to not making it to the first night in Indiana, and how Gasol has been a strong supporter of hers for a while.

“He supported me every step of the way. We talk, we’re really close. He’s helped me on the mental part of the game, every aspect. And he’s such a huge advocate for women’s sports. He’s at the Olympics, he’s always here supporting the W and I think that’s really important,” Ionescu said. “And it shows, the W genuinely embraces him and loves him for the support that he’s brought to our sport.”

Ionescu joined Allie Quigley as the only two players in WNBA history who have won multiple 3-Point Contests. Quigley has won four and Ionescu has won two. The last time Ionescu won was in 2023 when she set a record for the highest score ever at 37. She missed only two shots that contest.

Her 2023 win set up a special 3-Point showdown during NBA All-Star Weekend in 2024 against Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Curry was able to narrowly beat Ionescu, 29-26, in Indianapolis no less. That was why Curry was Ionescu’s first call after winning this year’s contest so she could show off her trophy.

But with All-Star Weekend over, players now head back to their respective teams to gear up for the second half of the season. It’s a quick turnaround, and an issue that Ionescu hinted at hoping to address in the new CBA amid ongoing negotiations.

“I think it probably would have been a bit more competitive if teams didn’t play in such a short amount of days. And I think that’s something, as we’re talking obviously, into our CBA and understanding that All-Stars don’t really have a break,” Ionescu said after Sunday’s All-Star Game. “We finish, we get on a flight the next day, we’re here at a jam packed weekend, wanting to pour into the fans, show up to events, do three-point contests, skills contests and then playing a game and fly right back to practice and play in three days.”

“That’s something as players we got to continue to stand on is maybe trying to get a few more days to where we can have a little bit more competitiveness in these games,” Ionescu continued. “But overall I think it was amazing.”