New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu put up a historic stat line in her team's 85-66 win over the Chicago Sky. The defending champions continue to look like the favorites in 2025 and are slowly marching toward history. New York is now 9-0 and only five wins away from the best start ever in the WNBA. And many of these victories have been lopsided, such as the one Tuesday night.

Ionescu led the charge in this game, posting an unprecedented stat line for the Liberty. StatMuse summed up over social media what the three-time All-Star accomplished with her performance against the Sky.

+30 First player in franchise history with those numbers in a single game. pic.twitter.com/N52A5aQCAJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even with reigning Finals MVP Jonquel Jones out, the Liberty continue to roll. Along with Ionescu, Breanna Stewart dropped an efficient 18 points while Kennedy Burke put up 15 off the bench. This year's squad ultimately has more depth and defensive versatility than last year's and can afford for one of its stars to be out for a bit. New York still leads the league in offensive and defensive ratings through these first nine games, with the offseason trade for Natasha Cloud paying off in spades.

This roster is clicking on all cylinders right now with its core squarely in its prime. Looking ahead, the Liberty would only meet the Lynx before their scheduled game on July 30 in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup. The final for that tournament would be on July 1. Until then, there are some formidable matchups against the Atlanta Dream looming, who have quietly gotten off to an encouraging start. The Indiana Fever are also expected to be a contender once they get back to full health and gave the Liberty their biggest scare so far this young season.

Overall, it's a good time to be a fan of this franchise. New York just needs to keep plugging away and know there is a looming threat in Minnesota keeping pace. But we're a long way from the playoffs, and several teams still have realistic chances of getting in the way of a finals rematch.