New York Liberty star Jonquel Jones was ruled out for Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever. Jones, who is dealing with an ankle injury, received an update from head coach Sandy Brondello before Saturday afternoon's contest, via Myles Ehrich of Winsidr.

“She's progressing. We're really mindful. It's big picture,” Brondello told reporters. “We don't want players to play at this time of the year if they're not 100% right. The plan is for her to play on Tuesday; we'll get home and build her up.”

Following Saturday's contest, the Liberty will have a couple of days off before their next game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream. Barring any setbacks, Brondello is expecting Jones to be available against Atlanta.

Jones is averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing in 2025. She is also shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The Fever received an injury update of their own for Saturday's affair. Caitlin Clark is expected to return from injury against New York. Sophie Cunningham is also expected to be available.

The Liberty are the only remaining undefeated team in the WNBA with a 9-1 overall record. New York leads the Eastern Conference standings as a result. Meanwhile, Indiana is 4-5 and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

An upset is not out of the question with Clark playing and Jones out, though. It should be noted that DeWanna Bonner is out for the Fever, however. Regardless, an upset remains a realistic possibility.

The Liberty and Fever will play on Saturday at 3 PM EST in what projects to be a competitive matchup between the Eastern Conference opponents. Updates will continue to be made available on Jonquel Jones' injury status following Saturday afternoon's game. Her expected return on Tuesday will prove to be crucial for New York without question.