Caitlin Clark has been out with a quad strain injury for several weeks, leaving the Indiana Fever without its superstar guard. However, it sounds like she's finally set to return, as the team announced she'll be ready to go against the New York Liberty.

Clark, who is 23 years old, will be in the starting lineup for the Fever on Saturday when Indiana faces the Liberty. This will be her first game back from the injury since Indiana's 90-88 loss to New York back in late May.

With Caitlin Clark back in the lineup, the Fever should receive a nice boost in production. In the five games she's missed, Indiana has gone 2-3. Her return against the Liberty is set for a 3 p.m. EST tip-off on Saturday.

Head coach Stephanie White opened up about Caitlin Clark's injury progression and likes what she's seeing from the second-year pro, according to Chloe Peterson of Indy Star Sports. During her statement, White also claimed that Sophie Cunningham will be returning to action as well, while DeWanna Bonner is not likely to come back just yet.

“[Caitlin Clark's status] is good. I think she's working her way back. I felt like today was better than yesterday. In terms of just movement and balance, and feeling like she's getting back into rhythm, timing, all of those things. As long as we don't have any regressions, she'll be ready to roll.”

Before sustaining the quad injury, Caitlin Clark was proving to be as consistent as ever for the Fever. Through four games played on the season, she's averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She also owns a 40.3% field goal percentage and is 31.4% from beyond the three-point line.

Having Clark, along with Cunningham, back in the lineup should be exactly what the Fever needs to get the ball rolling. It's been an up-and-down season so far, as the team is still building chemistry with each other. The Fever hope to win their fifth game of the season against the Liberty. However, New York is the only undefeated team in the WNBA right now with a 9-0 record.