Sonia Raman's new role in the WNBA seemingly couldn't be a better fit. The former New York Liberty assistant coach earned her way to a head coaching position with the Seattle Storm, where she had multiple previous connections already. Raman's time attending training camp practices under ex-head coach Noelle Quinn is just one of the reasons she desired the job as much as the Storm desired her.

“The list goes on and on, I think, in terms of [wanting to be a part of] the organization,” Raman started. “And then Seattle itself as a city, it's a premier women's basketball city: Really rich in tradition, deep support from the fan base. And I actually have really personal ties as well. My wife is from the area, so it's kind of a homecoming for us as well.”

Raman's wife Milena Flores is a Snohomish, Washington, native, which is how she was able to go to Quinn's 2024 training camp practices.

“The Storm have been really welcoming, going back to even the [former coach] Dan Hughes era,” Raman explained. “Being able to come in and watch practices … having the type of access I was able to have in 2024 in that training camp, it was really, really special to see the progress that they had made as an organization.”

While there, Raman was also exposed to the BECU Storm Center for Basketball Performance, which was the franchise's facility upgrade after having to practice at nearby Seattle Pacific University.

“It certainly didn't hinder their ability to compete and win championships, no matter where they practiced, but getting to see them in that facility — so much more that you can do with that space,” she detailed.

Raman went on to discuss how the high-quality facility has impacted the team's environment.

“Also, just being able to build community, build team bonds by all being in the same building before practice, after practice, treatment — their performance space, just incredible. At the highest level of the league. I really noted that and just how easy it was to connect with everybody there,” Raman continued.

As for her plans for the players, Raman will be using her experience as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant while the team was building up young first-rounders Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane to determine how to develop stars like 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga.

“[Malonga] was a problem coaching against her, I will say that,” she admitted. “Really, really excited to coach her and get to know her, both on and off the court, and really start to build where she can go next.

“What does that sophomore leap look like for her? I think it's really important not to pigeonhole her in terms of position or in terms of skill set but really imagine kind of a positionless type of future for her and really see how we can move her around on both ends,” Raman said.

Ultimately, Raman is taking the helm for the Storm for the 2026 season, well prepared for her new spotlight and with a philosophy ready to go. She has a vision for a Seattle team that suffered painfully close losses, struggled to stay consistent down the stretch, and has long been rumored to have issues behind the scenes.

“I think it starts with we're going to compete every night,” Raman revealed. “We're going to have this growth mindset of getting better every day.

“We're going to instill this ‘selfless, together, team-first sacrifice for each other, celebrate each other's accomplishments' mentality. Instill a culture of accountability and bring joy every day into the building and everything we do. I think that is certainly something I have seen from the Storm for a long time over the years and hope to kind of embody and continue and keep growing.”