Some fans speculated that Noelle Quinn could have been coaching for her job in Game 2 of the Seattle Storm's WNBA playoffs series versus the molten-hot Las Vegas Aces. Whether or not that was true, she was facing immense pressure on Tuesday night, as the franchise's recent postseason shortcomings loomed large inside Climate Pledge Arena. Well, Quinn and her squad met the moment, overcoming a 12-point deficit with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and pulling off an 86-83 victory.

Quinn's decision to leave in 19-year-old center Dominique Malonga and veteran guard Erica Wheeler down the stretch paid huge dividends and enabled Seattle to snatch victory from a team that had not tasted defeat since the beginning of August. Malonga was the woman of the hour, following up a historic performance in Game 1 with a heroic Game 2. She came off the bench and was an undeniable difference-maker, posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 23 minutes of action.

Of course, those stats will be overshadowed by the most important play of the evening. Malonga brilliantly ran the floor, converted a game-tying layup in transition and drew contact with 31 seconds left on the game clock. She made the go-ahead free throw, and Skylar Diggins sealed the W for the Storm with her own clutch prowess. Malonga, a native of Cameroon and No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, has now emphatically introduced herself to the WNBA world.

The question now, though, is what will her role be moving forward? Noelle Quinn is playing it coy when it comes to that question. “That would be telling you the gameplan,” she told reporters, per @ChristanWNBA, when asked if Malonga could start over 2023 All-Star and 2024 All-Defensive First-Team selection Ezi Magbegor in Thursday's decisive Game 3.

Noelle Quinn when asked if she would consider starting Dominique Malonga over Ezi Magbegor for Game 3 in Las Vegas: "That would be telling you the gameplan."

Is Dominique Malonga the X-factor for Storm?

Although Magbegor recorded two blocks and a steal, she did not have the kind of impact the rookie had on the court. Besides making a crucial basket, Dominique Malonga guarded Aces powerhouse A'ja Wilson. The reigning MVP left her mark — 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal — but it could have been worse. Malonga was not rattled by the stakes, and now the Storm get another opportunity to prevail inside Michelob ULTRA Arena.

She averaged only 14.3 minutes per contest during the regular season, which is drawing Quinn some scrutiny. There is no time to look back right now, though. The Storm must determine who gives them the best chance to upset the No. 2-seeded Aces. Whether or not Malonga starts in Game 3, her head coach and teammates would be wise to trust her in the spotlight once more.