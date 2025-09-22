Seattle Storm veteran Nneka Ogwumike continues to etch her place in history. On Monday, she added another dimension to her legacy by winning her 4th Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, per

Khristina Williams of In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams.

Additionally, Ogwumike is the only player in WNBA history to win the award four times. The award is given to the player who exemplifies the essence of sportsmanship as well as being ethical and having integrity.

Since 2000, the award has been given out to the likes of Sue Wicks, Elizabeth Williams, Sylvia Fowles, and Tamika Catchings. In 2019, Ogwumike won the prize for the first time when she was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

She won it again in 2020 and 2021. In 2024, Ogwumike was traded to the Storm for a one-year deal. Back in January, she resigned for another year with the Storm.

Ultimately, this is the latest achievement in a history-making year for Ogwumike. In August, Ogwumike became the 6th WNBA player to join the 7,000-point club. Later in the month, she became the 4th player in Storm history to achieve a 700-point season.

Additionally, Ogwumike holds onto the role as WNBPA president in the midst of ongoing collective bargaining negotiations. The deadline for an agreement is Oct. 31, but concerns are raised that a deal won't be reached.

Who was Kim Perrot?

For Ogwumike, she is following in the footsteps of the woman who the Sportsmanship Award is named after. Kim Perrot was the point guard for the Houston Comets from 1997-1999. She was a huge part of bringing the likes of Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper, and Tina Thompson together under one accord.

When egos ran amok at times, Perrot was able to get everyone to focus on the task at hand.

During those two years, the Comets won the first three WNBA championships, unleashing a dynasty run. Tragically, Perrot passed away from cancer on August 25, 1999.

To this day, her legacy lives on