The Seattle Storm are thrilled to have Nneka Ogwumike leading the team. Ogwumike won her fourth Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award in 2025, highlighting her performance both on and off the court. The star forward recently joined the chorus of WNBA players speaking out against WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Ogwumike spoke out in support of Napheesa Collier after her recent comments against WNBA leadership.

“!!!! time is ticking and Phee speaks for me,” WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike said in a post, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Ogwumike is referencing the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations with the WNBPA. Both sides have until October 31st to agree on a new CBA. If no agreement can be reached, the WNBA could be headed for a lockout.

The WNBPA itself also released a statement in support of Collier's comments.

“Napheesa Collier is an outstanding leader and Officer of this Union,” the WNBPA said in a statement. “When Phee speaks, people listen. We are confident that her words today speak to the feelings and experiences of many, if not most or all of our members. The leaders of the league and its teams would benefit from listening to her powerful statement. The players know their value even if the league does not. They are fighting for their legacy and the future of basketball.”

Kelsey Plum says WNBA, players are “not close” on CBA negotiations

WNBPA vice president Kelsey Plum gave a grim update about CBA negotiations on Tuesday.

Plum warned that neither side is close on agreeing to a new CBA despite the upcoming October 31st deadline.

“There’s been multiple proposals that have gone back and forth, and neither is close. It feels almost the more that we have presented, the further away we are, which is just unfortunate,” Plum said on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant. “But at the end of the day, I think it’s just about the principle of not budging. And we have leverage, we have unity, we have a common goal, particularly in salary, and we’re just not where we want to be.”

Plum cited revenue sharing and salary as the top priorities for the WNBPA during CBA negotiations.

The pressure is clearly on the WNBA and the WNBPA does not look like it will back down.

WNBA fans are hopeful that both sides can agree to a new CBA and avoid a lockout.