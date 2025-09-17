Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is enjoying a splendid start to his 2025-26 campaign, but he still managed to make some time for a local team during its most desperate time of the season. The Pro Bowler showed up for a WNBA playoffs matchup between the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces. Though, he did not merely attend this West Coast battle.

Smith-Njigba ignited the home crowd, urging fans to get loud for the Storm in a must-win Game 2. Some athletes and celebrities prefer to just sit in their seat while attending a sporting event, but the 23-year-old actively embraced the rollicking postseason atmosphere and actively participated in the fun.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks is in attendance to watch the Aces and Storm go at it 💥 LVA-SEA | ESPN | WNBA Playoffs | @Google pic.twitter.com/5fGlZSicfj — WNBA (@WNBA) September 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

He will understandably not receive much credit for Seattle's 86-83 comeback win versus the Aces, but Smith-Njigba helped spark an arena that surely played a part in spurring its beloved Storm to a monumental triumph. The Aces were riding a 17-game winning streak entering Tuesday and had won their last five contests, including Game 1, all by double digits. Perhaps the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft brought some good vibes with him to Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle took it from there. Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike combined for 50 points and eight 3-pointers, and 19-year-old history-maker Dominique Malonga capped off a second straight double-double by making the go-ahead three-point play with 31 seconds left. Talent, determination and rousing fan support all allowed the Storm to erase a 14-point second-half deficit and send the series back to Vegas for a win-or-go-home Game 3 on Thursday night.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not be able to make it to that showdown obviously, as the Seahawks prepare for a Week 3 meeting with the New Orleans Saints, but he certainly seems emotionally invested in the squad's success. The Storm will have to figure out a way to get the job done without a frenzied crowd behind them.