Before Victor Wembanyama became the face of the San Antonio Spurs and Dominique Malonga rose to stardom with the Seattle Storm, the two shared a basketball court as kids in France. Both hailed from Paris and spent their early years developing their games on playgrounds and in regional tournaments.

During an appearance on The Old Man and the Three podcast, Malonga reflected on how her friendship with the Spurs’ star began long before either was a professional athlete.

“Victor and I are from the same town,” Malonga said. “I think I was 12, and we met randomly at a playground in our city. We just played as kids, like anyone who goes out to play basketball. After that, we saw each other again in tournaments around Paris. We both represented the 92 department.”

A funny story between the Spurs star and Dominique Malonga

That connection has followed both players into the professional ranks. Malonga, often dubbed the “female Wembanyama” for her length and versatility, quickly made her mark in the WNBA after being drafted second overall by the Seattle Storm. In her first season, she averaged 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 42 games. She flashed potential that drew comparisons to her childhood friend in San Antonio.

Wembanyama, who sat courtside for one of Malonga’s early-season games in Dallas, has long expressed pride in seeing fellow French players thrive on the international stage. His support for Malonga and Storm teammate Gabby Williams underscores his growing role as an ambassador for French basketball.

Malonga’s next stop will be Turkey, where she will join powerhouse Fenerbahce for the offseason. There she’ll team up with WNBA veterans Jonquel Jones and Emma Meesseman, both proven champions. The experience could sharpen Malonga’s game even further as she looks to build on a promising rookie campaign.

From a playground in Paris to opposite sides of professional basketball’s global spotlight, Malonga and Wembanyama’s shared journey continues to showcase how French talent is shaping the future of the sport.