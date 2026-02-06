Nneka Ogwumike has yet another accolade to add to her career collection, but this one isn't coming from her on-court accomplishments. The Seattle Storm star was named as one of TIME's “The Closers 2026” recipients, which was awarded to Black leaders who are working towards equality in the United States.

Ogwumike's inclusion results from her off-court work as WNBPA President, leading the way in the players' union's negotiations with the league over a new CBA (collective bargaining agreement) this offseason. As one of the players on the frontlines of the talks, Ogwumike has been one of the W's most vocal players when it comes to advocating for what she and others believe is an equitable agreement with the league.

“When you look at how much is being made, that is basically a decimal. A fair share is all we're looking for. And it's more than a million,” Ogwumike said.

The discussions seemed to hit a speed bump once the January 9 extension deadline came and went, even as the WNBA and WNBPA continued to meet. However, Ogwumike remains positive about the players' chances of getting a new deal ratified before operations are supposed to start for the 2026 season.

“The energy, the experience from a player's perspective, it doesn't feel like anything but upward and forward,” she says. “There's a level of leverage that comes with that in negotiating. Players understand their worth; they understand their value. That's what we want. It’s what we deserve.”

“These are just the things that we all should be doing with whatever privilege that we have.” President of the WNBA players’ union, Nneka Ogwumike is part of the Class of 2026 TIME Closers, 18 extraordinary Black leaders working toward greater equality. See the full list:… pic.twitter.com/ncjQAYOrZg — TIME (@TIME) February 5, 2026

In her interview with TIME, the 10-time WNBA All-Star and former league MVP cited her cultural background as a first-generation Nigerian American as one factor that drives her desire to be a leader in the basketball community.

“Nigerian culture is very much about having loyalty and pride and a strong sense of community,” says Ogwumike. “Having that kind of worldly perspective allowed me to understand there's a lot of things happening outside of what I can see right in front of me.”

While the WNBA has yet to release a counterproposal to the WNBPA's last offer, neither side has triggered a strike or lockout. The players sought a maximum salary of $1.3 million, a salary cap of around $10.5 million, and an ask for 30% of its gross revenue, among other demands.