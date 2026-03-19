The New York Yankees continue shaping their roster, with rising prospect Carlos Lagrange drawing significant attention during spring training cuts. As one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects, his rapid development remains a key factor in manager Aaron Boone’s decision-making heading into the season.

MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch took to his official X, formerly Twitter, and reported Boone informed the media Lagrange will begin the year in minor league camp as the club finalizes its roster ahead of Opening Day. While the move may appear conservative, it reflects a long-term approach to managing one of the system’s most electric arms.

“Carlos Lagrange has been reassigned to minor league camp, Aaron Boone said.”

Since signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2022, Lagrange, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher, has rapidly advanced up the organizational ladder. His performance across High-A and Double-A in 2025 established him as one of the Yankees’ most promising pitching prospects.

This spring, however, he elevated his profile even further. The flamethrower posted a 0.66 ERA over 13 2/3 Grapefruit League innings, allowing just six hits while striking out 13. His ability to limit severe contact while overpowering hitters made him one of the standout performers in camp.

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His raw stuff has been equally impressive. Lagrange’s fastball has averaged between 100 and 101 mph, touching as high as 103, making it the hardest in Yankees camp. He also recorded two of the fastest strikeout pitches of the spring at 102.8 mph and 102.0 mph.

Complementing the fastball is a developing but effective arsenal, including a power changeup in the upper 80s to low 90s, along with a sharp slider and a cutter variant. The combination gives him the tools of a future impact pitcher at the major league level.

Despite the strong showing, the Yankees are prioritizing refinement. The organization wants Lagrange to continue developing his command and building innings in a controlled environment before making the jump.

Even so, evaluators view him as a likely in-season call-up rather than a long-term project. With potential rotation needs emerging, Lagrange could factor into the Yankees’ plans at some point in 2026.