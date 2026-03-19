The Brooklyn Nets have been without Michael Porter Jr. for the past four games, and now they’re going to be without him for a little while longer as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

Michael Porter Jr. will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks after an MRI confirmed a left hamstring strain, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein. Porter was in the midst of a breakout season following the trade from the Denver Nuggets, and had drawn considerable interest on the trade market at the deadline.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Porter had played his entire career to this point with the Nuggets. He was a key part of the team’s 2023 NBA championship run. The Nuggets opted to trade Porter to the Nets in the offseason in the deal that landed Denver sharpshooting wing Cam Johnson.

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With a bigger role and more freedom offensively, Porter was among the breakout players this season. Prior to being sidelined, he had appeared in 52 games for the Nets, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He was averaging a career-high 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 46.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In addition to his points per game, Porter’s rebounding and assists are also career-highs.

With the regular season winding down, the Nets are currently 17-52 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They are on pace to receive a lottery pick in what’s expected to be a deep and talented draft.