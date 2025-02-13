The Seattle Storm have been busy this week, shaping their roster in anticipation of the 2025 WNBA season. Over the weekend, the Storm re-signed Gabby Williams, and this week they've made a few key roster moves such as adding veteran guard Erica Wheeler. The Storm's latest roster move was signing former Los Angeles Sparks guard Zia Cooke to a training camp contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Zia Cooke's contract with the Storm is non-guaranteed and she will have to make the team out of training camp. It's a familiar situation for Cooke who essentially had to battle for a roster spot with the Sparks the past two seasons.

Cooke is presumably looking for an opportunity to play more than she did the last two years in Los Angeles. The Sparks chose to cut Cooke on the heels of their blockbuster sign-and-trade to acquire All-Star guard Kelsey Plum.

In addition to signing Cooke, the Storm also added rookie forward Brianna Fraser. Fraser has not yet appeared on a WNBA regular season roster, having only spent training camp with the Connecticut Sun in 2021 and the New York Liberty in 2024. She has been playing overseas in Turkey.

Following the flurry of signings this week, the Storm roster currently stands at 12. They can bring a maximum of 18 players to training camp, and will need to cut that number down to either 11 or 12 players by the start of the regular season.

Zia Cooke's new opportunity with Storm

Despite being a first round WNBA draft pick, Cooke did not get much of an opportunity to play while on the Sparks roster. She was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, but struggled to find consistency on the court.

Across two seasons with the Sparks, Cooke appeared in a total of 68 games, including four starts, at a little over 11 minutes per game. She averaged 4.3 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists with splits of 30 percent shooting from the field, 27.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Obviously Cooke will have to raise her shooting percentages in order to be a capable guard at the WNBA level. She would appear to be in contention for a backup guard spot on the Storm roster.

Wheeler looks like the early favorite as the backup point guard to Skylar Diggins-Smith, while the Storm still have to figure out how second-year guard Nika Mühl fits in their future plans.