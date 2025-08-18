The Tennessee Titans held practice on Monday as the team prepares for its next preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. However, things got a bit chippy, as reports indicate that rookie quarterback Cam Ward and star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons got into a little scuffle after a play.

Both Ward and Simmons have been chirping back and forth since training camp started. However, things went a little overboard after the 23-year-old quarterback hit Calvin Ridley for a touchdown. Cam Ward taunted Jeffery Simmons, which led to the Titans' top interior defensive lineman shoving Ward hard, according to Easton Freeze of AtoZ Sports.

“Most notable thing from Titans practice today: Cam Ward and Jeff Simmons getting physical. Redzone drill. Ward hit Ridley for a really nice corner TD. Offense was all hype. Ward went up and gave Simmons a shove in the back, then hit him with [Ward's well-known TD] celebration. Simmons gave Ward a hard shove back. Whole offense, of course, took issue with that. Resulted in a quick scrum; Simmons left the drill. Otherwise, practice was practice.”

After the dust settled, the Titans removed Simmons from the practice field, per Titans' reporter Paul Kuharsky. It's unclear why the coaching staff felt it was best for the 28-year-old defensive lineman to leave, but more answers could come to light when either Jeffery Simmons or Cam Ward talks with media members.

“Jeffery Simmons basically escorted to the locker room by PR after practice. Titans aren't touching any of that. If it was nothing, have him say it was nothing. If it was something, he needs to address it.”

It's hard to imagine that the scuffle was anything more than just being irritated by the taunting. Both Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons have spent a good amount of time together since the Titans drafted the former Miami Hurricanes quarterback. The two went fishing together earlier in August and have seemingly been bonding all summer.

Cam Ward has turned plenty of heads before the start of the regular season. He's flashed some arm in the preseason games while also putting his leadership skills on full display. His career is just beginning, but the Titans franchise seems optimistic about the future with Ward leading the way.