One of the big concerns this offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs was the status of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who has missed time with a foot injury. The Chiefs will need all of the help they can get at the wide receiver position this year with Travis Kelce a shell of his former self and Rashee Rice preparing for an inevitable suspension from the NFL.

Brown has been at practice this week, per Matt McMullen of the Chiefs, and recently, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke on the possibility of Brown playing in the Chiefs' upcoming preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Friday.

“We'll see how he progresses through this thing. It's not a matter of want. He wants to do it. He's taking it slow & we don't want any setbacks,” said Reid, per Nate Taylor on X, formerly Twitter.

Chiefs fans understandably would want the team to be cautious about rushing Brown back into the fold as he recovers from his injury, but it will also be important that he isn't rusty when Kansas City begins its regular season in just under three weeks.

A possible weakness for the Chiefs

It wasn't too long ago that the Kansas City Chiefs were torching opposing defenses with the lethal combination of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

However, Hill has been a member of the Miami Dolphins for a few years now and Kelce doesn't seem to have a whole lot left in the tank, even if he can turn it up on occasion.

Add that to the prospect of Rashee Rice being suspended for likely at least four games due to his role in a 2024 hit and run incident, and the Chiefs could see the wide receiver position be a major weak spot this year, just as it was during the 2023 season, when they set NFL records for dropped passes.

The good news is that the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl that year anyway.

In any case, the Chiefs have just under three weeks remaining until the regular season begins against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5.