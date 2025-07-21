Skylar Diggins put up a historic performance in this year's WNBA All-Star Game, notching the first-ever triple-double in the exhibition game while setting the assist record with 15 total. The Seattle Storm star gave credit for her outstanding play in the game and all season to the time she spent playing in Unrivaled before the 2025 campaign.

“For me personally, because last year I was coming off of maternity leave … I was using a lot of the season to get in shape in real time,” Diggins explained. “And so I knew I wanted to get more reps. And so when I saw the caliber of competition that was participating in Unrivaled, I was like, yeah, it's going to be some good bump.”

Diggins then detailed her feelings on adding a new aspect of the game to her routine after so many years playing in the W.

“It's not a bad place to be in the offseason, and it was new to me. Obviously, it was new to everybody, but the idea of playing in the offseason was new to me but something I think we all [benefited] from.”

Unrivaled is a success story for so many reasons. Even a seasoned veteran like Skylar Diggins has benefitted from it. pic.twitter.com/TpdB2stoCt — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The veteran went on to point out the number of Unrivaled players who ended up being selected for this year's All-Stars events, noting that her Lunar Owl teammates were among the standouts of the weekend.

“I see my teammate Allisha Gray here, I see my teammate Napheesa Collier here, I see my teammate Courtney Williams here. So four out of five ain't bad, and Shakira Austin is having a great season, so I think it benefited a lot of us, but me personally, coming off maternity leave, it gave me the reps I needed to be ready to have a season like I'm having now.”

Diggins finished her Unrivaled season with the Lunar Owls in the league's semifinal round, with the top-seeded squad falling to the Vinyl 73-70 in the biggest upset of the season.