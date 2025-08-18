The Kansas City Chiefs are currently taking part in the preseason as they prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL campaign. Patrick Mahomes has only thrown one pass so far in the preseason, which came in the team's first game against the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn't mean he's not taking the field again until the regular year begins.

Recently, Nate Taylor of ESPN shed some light on a recent comment from Andy Reid that should give Chiefs fans attending Friday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears some hope.

“Reid said he expects to starters to play Friday,” reported Taylor on X, formerly Twitter.

How much the starters will play on Friday is certainly a question worth asking, but it should still be a good opportunity for fans to see their stars play one more tune-up game before things get underway for real exactly two weeks later.

A huge year for the Chiefs

The Chiefs are still trying to put the pieces back together after tehy were annihilated by the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl in what was arguably the most embarrassing performance of the Patrick Mahomes era.

In that game, essentially nothing went right for the Chiefs, who saw their offensive line decimated by Philadelphia's vaunted defensive front and also couldn't get stops with any consistency.

However, Kansas City has invested heavily in retooling its offensive line this year and will also get a big receiving weapon back in Rashee Rice–at least, until the NFL inevitably suspends him for his role in a 2024 hit and run incident, for which he recently received his court sentence.

Still, if there's any team that can bounce back from such a humiliation, it's the Chiefs, who have been a model of consistently responding to adversity during the Mahomes era.

In any case, the Chiefs' game against the Bears will get underway at 8:20 PM ET on Friday evening in Kansas City. After that, the Chiefs will have a week off before heading south for Brazil to take on the divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the regular season on September 5.