On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons hit the field at home for their season finale against the bitter rival New Orleans Saints. While they have long since been eliminated from playoff contention, the Falcons have reeled off three straight wins in the late portion of the season, including a recent surprising home victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, Atlanta got off to a 7-0 lead in the game against the Saints thanks to a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Drake London.

As D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted, it had been a long time since London had hauled in a touchdown pass.

“Falcons WR Drake London had not scored a touchdown since the game against the #Colts in Berlin on Nov. 9,” reported Ledbetter on X, formerly Twitter.

One fanbase who was certainly happy to see the touchdown pass was the Carolina Panthers, who stand to gain a lot from a potential Falcons win on Sunday. If the Falcons were to beat the Saints, then Carolina, Atlanta, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would all be 8-9 and tied atop the NFC South, and due to a series of tiebreakers, it would be the Panthers who would win the division and get to host a playoff game.

The Panthers lost to the Buccaneers on Saturday afternoon, meaning a Falcons loss would give Tampa Bay the NFC South division nod.

While no lead is safe with the Falcons, Panthers fans were certainly encouraged to see the hot start from London and the offense on Sunday.