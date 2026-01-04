The Oklahoma City Thunder have resumed their winning ways as of late after a brief rough patch that included three losses to the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder now sit at 30-5 after a recent road win over the Golden State Warriors, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recently hopped into the driver's seat for the league MVP award after Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic's unfortunate injury.

Recently, Gilgeous-Alexander was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of Thunder players, and surprisingly, he did not include himself on the list.

“Russ, KD, James (Harden) and Paul George,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, per Sports Illustrated, via Legion Hoops on X, formerly Twitter.

While fans will appreciate his humbleness in the answer, many would argue that Gilgeous-Alexander has already taken over the top spot in Thunder franchise history after winning the league MVP, an NBA championship, and the NBA Finals MVP last season with Oklahoma City.

The days of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, and James Harden featured some epic highlights and an NBA Finals run, to be sure. Paul George also might deserve a spot on the list simply for being the trade chip that ultimately brought the Thunder Gilgeous-Alexander and several other pieces that contributed to their championship from a year ago.

However, in the present day, Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear head of the snake in Oklahoma City, averaging north of 30 points a game and helping guide the Thunder to far and away the best record in the NBA.

While talks of them catching the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors for the wins record have calmed down, Oklahoma City is still in legit contention to try for 70 wins this year.

In any case, the Thunder will next take the floor on Sunday evening for a road game against the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff for that contest is set for 8:00 pm ET.