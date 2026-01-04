The Seattle Seahawks broke the hearts of San Francisco 49ers fans en route to winning the top spot of the NFC on Saturday night.

Going into Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season, the Seahawks controlled the first seed as they needed a win over the 49ers to secure it for the playoffs. Fortunately for them, they got the job done after beating San Francisco 13-3 on the road.

It marks the fourth time in franchise history that Seattle will control the top seed in the NFC. Not only that, but there is a special trait about Seattle controlling home-field advantage in the NFC bracket, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“The Seahawks are the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the fourth time in franchise history. The first three times, they went to the Super Bowl. They’re now two wins from doing it again, and having a shot at their second Lombardi Trophy,” Pelissero wrote.

How Seahawks played against 49ers

The Seahawks pulled off a defensive masterclass to take down the 49ers on the road and win the NFC in convincing fashion.

Seattle reached the end zone in the first quarter, providing its last scores with field goals in the second and fourth periods. San Francisco was unable to create explosive plays while committing turnovers that proved to be costly.

Sam Darnold enjoyed a solid performance leading the offense as he was efficient throughout the night. He completed 20 passes out of 28 attempts for 198 yards.

Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet torched San Francisco's run defense. The duo combined for 33 rushes for 171 yards and a touchdown. Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the receiving attack with six catches for 84 yards. Walker came next with four receptions for 36 yards, Cooper Kupp had two catches for 29 yards, while Charbonnet caught three passes for 23 yards.

Seattle ends the season with a 14-3 record, topping the NFC West Division as well as the conference. They will look forward to their first-round bye in the playoffs before preparing for the Divisional Round.