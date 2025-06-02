Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is no stranger to praise and accolades, but it might hit a little differently when it's coming from her rookie. After the Aces held off the Seattle Storm's comeback attempt to secure a 75-70 Commissioner's Cup win, the 2025 WNBA Draft's 13th overall pick Aaliyah Nye didn't hesitate to gush about Wilson's skill and veteran impact.

“A'ja's the MVP for a reason,” Nye said. “I just love being near her every single day and seeing her work and just how hard she competes for this team and for us. So I just love looking up to her and having her as a vet,” Nye concluded while leaning over to hug Wilson.

Aaliyah Nye on A'ja Wilson: "I just love looking up to her and having her as a vet."

Wilson more than justified the young guard-forward's claims in the revenge game against the Storm. The reigning MVP put up 19 points, seven rebounds, four massive blocks, three assists, and three steals while making highlight reel-level plays in Seattle.

Wilson has been leading the Aces' bounce-back campaign since their 20-point loss to the Storm on May 25. Now that Las Vegas has gotten its revenge and first Cup win, it has its sights set on its first-ever trip to Golden State to take on the Valkyries.