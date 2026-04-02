Seattle Storm point guard Nika Muhl will miss the entire 2026 season after the team on Wednesday confirmed she underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee. The injury occurred on March 11 while she was representing Croatia in the FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers.

This is the second consecutive season-ending injury for the 24-year-old guard. Muhl also missed the entire 2025 WNBA campaign after tearing the ACL in her left knee on Oct. 3, 2024, while playing for Turkish club Besiktas.

Drafted No. 14 overall in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Muhl saw limited action in her rookie year. She played 16 games, averaging 3.6 minutes per game, and recorded two points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. Her only field goal came in the regular-season finale.

Before entering the WNBA, Muhl built a historic resume at UConn. Over 139 collegiate games in her four-year run, she set program records with 284 assists in a single season and 686 career assists.

The Storm ended the 2025 season with a 23-21 record, placing seventh in the league and reaching the first round of the playoffs. The team will open its 2026 preseason on April 25 against the Golden State Valkyries, with the regular-season opener set for May 8.