In a game that tested their chemistry and composure, the Las Vegas Aces pulled off a dramatic 75-72 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday thanks to a clutch 3-pointer by Jewell Loyd with just 2.5 seconds left.

The season home opener at the Michelob Ultra Arena wasn't just a win — it was a reminder that even champions must evolve under pressure. A fresh but slightly unfamiliar Mystics gave the Aces a run for their money. But Las Vegas took a gamble on itself, and it paid off.

“It's fate in that locker room that we get games like that and knock them down,” Chelsea Gray said in the postgame conference.

“We were fortunate to win that game,” coach Becky Hammon said. “They dug really deep, and I gotta give them a lot of credit.”

The Aces' effort was evident from all players on the bench. Jackie Young led the way with a game-high 25 points. A'ja Wilson scored 15. Chelsea Gray added 17, and Loyd chipped in nine.

Wilson, as always, had a stellar night. The three-time MVP collected 12 rebounds and two assists. She had two impressive plays in traffic, including a nice assist to Young. Wilson struck gold when she hit Young for a wide-open layup to tie the game at 72 with 11.1 seconds to go.

Aces trailed Mystics early

But the start of the game was a slow drip drenched with anticipation as the Aces trailed the Mystics to the tail end of the game. The Mystics rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron appeared to be challenging for the Las Vegas Aces to get a grip on.

“They have a young core that's really solid with Kiki. I would include Citron in that as well,” Gray said during the postgame conference. “As a guard and her ability to play well on both sides of the ball early, and that's tough.”

Iriafen and Citron scored 17 and 19 points, respectively. While defense has been an issue for the Aces in the past and at the start of the season, the Mystics' young core actually had more impact on offensive measures in the first half of the game.

“The first three quarters, we were just too much dribbling. You gotta pass; you gotta move the ball; you gotta cut,” Hammon said postgame.

The back-to-back champions' game of catchup with the Mystics on Friday night comes after a forgiving win against the Connecticut Sun—a clean-up after a sobering season-opening loss to the defending WNBA champion New York Liberty. Now 2-1, the Aces have good and bad points to zoom in on in hopes of continuing their winning streak.

“To win a game when you shoot 24% from three, you're doing some other good things,” Hammon said. “With the exception of the second quarter, I thought defense was pretty good. Our offense was very unorganized. It looked dysfunctional. It looked like not us.”

Shorthanded Mystics outplayed Aces at times

Friday's Mystics were not the Washington WNBA team that some fans may be used to. They were missing Brittney Sykes, who was out with a leg injury. The impact was felt on both sides of the court.

“I think we may have let off the gas a little bit with that information,” Hammon said. “You put Sykes back in the lineup, you put Aaliyah Edwards back in the lineup, all of a sudden, it gets a lot more complicated. I mean, it was complicated enough for us tonight.”

As with most teams, when a high-impact player is out, that team shows up tenfold to fill the holes. Though Sykes was missing in action, the Mystics had a whole new powerhouse in rookie Iriafen. The Mystics managed to create stops where needed, even if it meant adding a bit of theatrics.

Kia Stokes' defense key for Aces

A few questionable foul calls kept the Aces on their toes, and when it comes to defending the House, you can count on Kia Stokes to stay 10 toes down from tip to buzzer. Stokes blocked a shot and grabbed the rebound with only 11 seconds left on the clock, leading Wilson to hand it over to Loyd for a memorable 3-pointer.

“Kia is really an elite defender,” Hammon said. “I just have the ultimate faith in her, especially when it comes down to the defensive end.”

The wrap-up came with a whole lot of anticipation and a coach's challenge that favored the Las Vegas Aces. With 7.2 seconds remaining, Stokes was called for a shooting foul. Hammon swiftly stepped in to challenge the call, resulting in an overturn to a clean lock and a possession for a chance to win the game.

“Kia told me she didn't follow her, and I believe Kia; she's never lied to me,” Hammon said.

With the ball back in their hands, the team's charisma, grit, and cohesiveness came together for a solid win at home for the two-time champions. With lessons learned, the win set the tone for the season, a reminder that the Las Vegas Aces are a team you need to bring your A-game to contend with.

“You want to show toughness early, and I think we definitely showed that tonight,” Loyd said.

Jewell Lloyd is fitting in with Aces like PB&J

Though there have already been challenges for the renewed two-time champions, they've also been jelling well together. That is partly due to Loyd coming in as a competitor and fitting into the team in an impressive and quick nature.

“We haven't really been together that long, and for us to stay together, everyone lock in, and everyone have their minutes, that really affected the game,” Loyd said postgame.

It was a fight to the end, and the Aces would not go down easily. Young and Dana Evans went on a 7-0 run, resulting in a 68-66 Mystics lead with two minutes to play. The crowd at Michelob ULTRA locked in, sending the team into overdrive, subsiding those highs and lows felt throughout the game to lock in the win.

“That's a gutsy win with a team that hasn't been together that long,” Gray said in the postgame conference.

Armed with the pitfalls and ignited by the renewed energy of a close win, the Aces are on the road Sunday at Seattle to contend with the Storm. The tip-off is at 3 p.m. PDT.