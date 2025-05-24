The Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a somewhat slow start this season, and that continued into the first three quarters against the Washington Mystics in their home opener on Friday night. After taking an early lead, the heavily-favored Aces trailed for nearly the entire game heading into the final few minutes.

Despite the deficit, Becky Hammon and company weren't ready to go down quietly. Las Vegas rallied from an eight-point hole with three minutes to go, winning the game in regulation on a huge 3-pointer from the corner by Jewell Loyd off of a beautiful feed from A'ja Wilson.

JEWELL LOYD WINS IT FOR THE ACES 🎯 pic.twitter.com/cYNtpNht0i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Loyd didn't have the best game, finishing with just nine points on 2-for-9 shooting, but she hit the biggest shot of the evening when it mattered the most. When your team doesn't have its best, sometimes that's all it takes to get a win and move on to the next one.

While Loyd was the hero who finished off the comeback, Jackie Young was the catalyst for the late run that got the Aces over the top in the end. With Las Vegas trailing 72-66 with just over a minute to play, the star guard went on a personal 6-0 run to tie the game at 72. After Kiah Stokes came up with a big stop on the defensive end, the stage was set for Loyd to be the hero.

The Aces are going to need more big-time performances in the clutch from their guards while opposing defenses lock in on Wilson at the end of games. The three-time WNBA MVP showcased her elite passing ability at the end of Friday night's win. While Wilson is still the most reliable scorer in Sin City, using her as a facilitator is another effective way for the Aces to score at the end of games.

For the night, Young led the way with 25 points including that late run in the fourth quarter. Wilson added 15 and 12 rebounds on what was a relatively quiet night for the superstar, but still an effective one.

The Aces move to 2-1 on the young season with this win and they will be back on the floor on Sunday against the Seattle Storm.