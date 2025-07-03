The Washington Mystics started their new era shorthanded when No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore suffered a season-ending ACL injury in training camp, but she still contributes to the team in ways that transcend basketball. The Mystics went out of their way to make the rookie feel included while she rehabs, and she's responded by using her brain to help teammates like Sonia Citron.

Amoore explained how the team informed her of her diagnosis while guesting on a live episode of “The Women's Game” podcast, a show that covers women's soccer and women's sports in general, on Monday in Washington, D.C..

Sonia Citron spoke about how meaningful it is to watch the WNBA grow after today’s expansion news. Georgia Amoore also said that she cried when the Mystics told her “you’re still a Mystic” after her ACL injury. pic.twitter.com/Q9KqmgJkUM — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

“When I got injured, the GM and the head coach came to my apartment and told me what happened,” the Kentucky alum said. “I think I cried more not when they told me I had torn it, but when they said I'm still a Mystic, I'm still involved. It just meant the world to me…It's the best recovery, to be around the team…”

Rehab is often isolating for players, but Amoore has been an informal assistant coach since going down. The 24-year-old has helped her teammates prepare for opponents, break down plays, and provided emotional support amid the ups and downs of a grueling WNBA season. The experience is increasing her basketball IQ, which was already one of her strengths as a prospect.

“Yeah, it's reciprocal for sure. I think initially, I'm a point guard; my job is to understand my teammates, to run the team, to know all of that,” she said. “Either way, going into my rookie year, I had to be a sponge…That's something I can do with my brain, I don't need my right ACL to do that.”

“So I wanted to continue to do that and be as involved as possible, but it's just perspective,” she continued. “It's just an opportunity to learn. I don't have the pressure that [Citron] has every single night of guarding the best player and averaging 20. I just get to learn, that's the best part of it.”

Having Amoore, the all-time assist leader in Virginia Tech basketball history, be a consistent resource can only mean good things for a Washington team that's off to a surprising 8-9 start ahead of its road clash with the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night. The fact that the native Australian is so involved speaks not only to her enthusiasm and resilience, but also to the care that this new Mystics regime has for its players.

Meanwhile, the recovering Amoore was walking around and getting shots up at Wednesday's practice, just two months after her injury.

Georgia Amoore getting shots up as she rehabs her ACL pic.twitter.com/kkHvB9VMB6 — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Her quick progression won't affect this season, but it suggests that she'll be back to 100 percent health in time for next year.

Sonia Citron speaks on WNBA growth

Amoore was joined by Citron on the podcast, who is in the running for Rookie of the Year and has scored 21-plus points in three of her last four games. The No. 3 overall pick opened up about what it means to witness the growing popularity of women's basketball.

“It means everything. I think basketball, or any sport really, wouldn't be the sport that it is without the fans,” she said. “I think we saw that during COVID with the empty arenas and stadiums. It's really the people that make it as special as it is, so to see the rise in support and people watching, it means everything.”

The 2024 WNBA season was the most-watched in league history and had a 170 percent ratings increase from 2023, via WNBA.com. With star rookies like Citron, Paige Bueckers, and Kiki Iriafen adding to the likes of 2024 draftees Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, the momentum probably won't stop anytime soon.

On Monday, the league also announced its plans to add teams in Detroit, Cleveland, and Philadelphia by 2030 to go with its already-approved 2026 expansion franchises in Toronto and Portland. While this means that Washington will have more competition, it will also make winning a WNBA championship mean more than it ever has before. More fans and teams mean more widespread appreciation for accomplishments, so the Mystics are well-positioned for sustained success at the right time.

In addition to having Citron and Amoore, Iriafen has been a godsend for Washington, and she's just getting started. The No. 4 overall pick was named the Rookie of the Month for May after averaging 13.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting with 10.1 rebounds, and she has five double-doubles this season. There's no telling how good this rookie trio will be once it fully develops.

On top of that, fourth-year center Shakira Austin was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from June 16-22, averaging 19.3 points on 58.5 percent shooting with 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 blocks, and two steals over that stretch. The former No. 3 overall pick is coming into her own after suffering multiple injuries, and the Mystics could be dangerous for years to come if they keep her around.

Meanwhile, this young Washington squad is on the playoff bubble as it kicks off its new era, which should give the fans a jolt of energy after a 14-26 campaign last season.