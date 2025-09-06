The Indiana Fever have been hit hard this season with injury issues, including the recent devastating news that star guard Caitlin Clark would be out for the remainder of the season. It was a double whammy for the Fever this week as backup guard Chloe Bibby was lost for the year as well. To help bolster the roster, the Fever made a move this week to bring in rookie guard Bree Hall, the team announced.

Caitlin Clark is but one of five players whom the Fever have lost for the rest of the season due to injury. The other players include Bibby, Sophie Cunningham, Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald. In Bibby’s case, she had even been on a hardship contract to help mitigate the Fever’s numerous injuries this year.

But Bree Hall is no stranger to the Fever’s system. Hall was the No. 25 overall pick by the Fever in the 2025 WNBA Draft, and was one of their final roster cuts coming out of training camp. With most teams in the WNBA dealing with injury issues this year, Hall got her first WNBA minutes when she was signed to a hardship contract by the Golden State Valkyries back in June.

After being cut by the Valkyries, Hall returned on a 7-day hardship deal just a week ago. The Valkyries did not re-sign Hall after her 7-day contract expired, clearing the way for her to return to the Fever. Hall appeared in a total of three games with the Valkyries. Her best game came against the Connecticut Sun back on June 22 when she scored three points knocking down a three-point shot, and grabbed one rebound.

Hall came to the WNBA with championship experience having been a part of two national title teams with the South Carolina Gamecocks. Now, she’ll be counted on to provide backcourt depth as the Fever try and lock down a playoff spot in the final week of the regular season.