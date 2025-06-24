The Washington Mystics are in the mix in the Eastern Conference after five weeks of the 2025 WNBA season. Washington is 6-8 and coming off an impressive win against Dallas on Sunday. The WNBA honored one Washington player for her great performances over the past week of action.

Mystics forward Shaira Austin won her first WNBA Player of the Week honors of her career.

Austin logged 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game last week, helping the Mystics win two out of three games.

Austin also became the fourth Mystics player to win her first ever Player of the Week award during the first five weeks of the 2025 WNBA season. Washington fans must be happy to see that their young core of players is all ascending at once.

Aaliyah Edwards praised her teammate for her accomplishment on social media.

“Proud and happy for my big sis!!” Edwards posted in reply to the WNBA's announcement of Austin winning Player of the Week.

The Mystics drafted Austin with the third overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Austin had a slow start to her WNBA career after a solid rookie season. She suffered a left hip labrum tear during the 2023 season. That injury required surgery and forced her to miss most of the next two seasons. Austin has also suffered from other minor injuries during her short WNBA career.

The future of the Washington Mystics looks to be in good hands with multiple young stars. Austin and Edwards are both established players, though Austin seems to be in the middle of a breakout campaign.

Washington also added rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen during the 2025 WNBA Draft. These young players, paired with veteran Brittney Sykes, give the Mystics a chance to be dangerous throughout the rest of the season.

Washington is only half a game behind Indiana and four-and-a-half games behind Atlanta in the Eastern Conference standings.

Next up for the Mystics is a home game against the Lynx on Tuesday night.

This could be a huge opportunity for Washington as superstar Napheesa Collier will be out.