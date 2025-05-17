When Aaliyah Edwards dominated in Unrivaled, many were unsure if it would translate back to the WNBA. Luckily for those and the Washington Mystics organization, they had just that.

Although Edwards didn't play, her teammates had a huge 94-90 win over the Atlanta Dream. Not to mention, the latter has a roster comprised of Brittney Griner, Rhyne Howard, and Alisha Gray.

Meanwhile, the Mystics have one of, if not the youngest roster in the WNBA. Still, they found a way to pull it off. Following the game, Edwards took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted this response.

13th who?” the tweet reads.

That number might be in reference to how many teams there are. With the WNBA expanding and adding the Golden State Valkyries, many thought that Washington would be the worst team in the league.

However, they had quite the offseason. Again, they are an exceptionally young team, but one that's full of talent. Players like Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have taken the rookie class by storm.

Funny enough, Citron landed among WNBA greats in the Mystics' win. It shows how complete and dynamic this young roster can truly be.

Does Aaliyah Edwards see sustained success for the Mystics?

Edwards was a part of a rebuilding team last season. When she had an opportunity, she made the most of it. However, injuries kept her sidelined for a decent amount of time.

A monumental win in the season opener is beyond impressive. Taking on a talented team like Atlanta makes it all the more worth it.

It's only one game, but this is promising for the franchise. After all, this was all without Edwards, who has been injured. Her dominance could immediately translate over.

At the end of the day, it is one game. Still, the mix of veterans like Brittney Sykes and Sug Sutton helps the young guns on the roster. Adding Edwards back into the mix could be lethal for other teams to deal with.

The mix of rebounding, finesse, and sheer will in the paint was a major selling point when she was with UConn. In her second season, there might be no signs of a sophomore slump.

It might be the opposite.

With an upset win like this, it shows that the Mystics can compete without one of the franchise's cornerstones. When she comes back, though, it will be tough for other teams to stop.

For Washington, they'll be eager to have their star forward back.