Unrivaled only has one completed season under its belt, but it's already shaking things up in the women's basketball world. The offseason league for WNBA players was very visible during the 2025 All-Star Weekend, setting up its own schedule of events alongside the W's in Indianapolis, Indiana. Two of the biggest draws of the weekend were NCAA stars Azzi Fudd from UConn and Flau'jae Johnson from LSU.

Fudd and Johnson, both leaders on their respective teams, are heading into their last collegiate seasons and will be eligible for the 2026 WNBA Draft. They're viewed as two of the top prospects heading into the 2025-26 season and are in the conversation to go first overall. Unrivaled's other planned guests for the day include Connecticut Sun star Marina Mabrey, league founder Napheesa Collier, and the fan-favorite StudBudz, made up of the Minnesota Lynx duo Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman.

While not directly competing with the WNBA, Unrivaled proved to be almost as popular as the long-standing league in its debut season. The Unrivaled League continues to trend upward with an increasingly more star-studded field and growing support from women's basketball fans.

As women's basketball continues to gain traction among a mainstream audience, professional leagues like Unrivaled and Athletes Unlimited also grow in popularity. The leagues have become so popular that Seattle Storm star Gabby Williams claims the WNBA is trying to “push them out” of business.

After CBA meetings that took place during the WNBA's All-Star Weekend, Williams said that the W only feels threatened by United States-based organizations and not international ones. WNBA players have competed overseas in the offseason since its inception, but those leagues aren't really geared toward the American audience.

Unrivaled's aim is to be an offseason option for domestic WNBA players, operating from January to March. The schedule avoids a head-to-head competition with the W but could pose a potential issue if Unrivaled continues to expand going forward.