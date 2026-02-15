Miami hosted a thrilling showdown on Saturday as Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray defeated Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray in a best-of-three series to win the 2026 Unrivaled 1-on-1 Tournament. The event featured 28 participants competing for a $300,000 prize pool.

Chelsea took home $200,000 for her championship win, while Allisha walked away with $50,000 as the runner-up. The $200,000 prize exceeded Gray's 2025 WNBA salary of $196,267.

Semifinalists Kelsey Plum and Aliyah Boston each received $25,000. In addition, Gray's Rose BC teammates collected $10,000 apiece from the prize pool.

Teams battled in the championship series, competing to reach seven points per game. Allisha opened with a 7-0 win in Game 1. Chelsea bounced back in Game 2, hitting consecutive three-pointers and closing the game with a fadeaway jumper to even the series. In the do-or-die third game, Allisha raced to a 6-0 lead in under a minute. Chelsea cut the margin to 6-4 with defensive stops and timely scoring. After more than six minutes without a score as both players missed multiple attempts, Chelsea capitalized when Allisha lost her footing and converted a three-pointer to clinch the 7-6 victory.

Chelsea defeated Plum 12-8 in the semifinal after trailing 8-0 and finishing on a 12-0 run. Allisha reached the championship with a 12-10 win over Boston, overcoming Aliyah's 10-0 response to her own 9-0 start by hitting a clutch three-pointer.

Nicknamed “Point Gawd,” Gray owns four WNBA championships (2016, 2022, 2023, 2025), was named 2022 WNBA Finals MVP, and has also won a WNBA Commissioner's Cup title and MVP honors. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, she captained Rose BC, the winners of the first-ever Unrivaled Championship, earning the Finals MVP Trophy.