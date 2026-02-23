At the forefront of the ongoing CBA negotiations between the WNBA and the players is the issue of revenue sharing. One of the main issues is how far apart both sides are when it comes to how much of the money generated from revenue sharing the players should receive.

But on Monday, the WNBA players union announced that the league had informed them that they had hit required benchmarks to begin paying out revenue shares to each team and distribute amongst players, as per Katie Barnes of ESPN.

As per the players union, the WNBA generated around $8 million in revenue sharing to be split amongst the players. This is the first time in league history that they’ve triggered the required benchmarks to make revenue sharing a possibility. The money generated will be distributed amongst players who were active in the league between 2020-2025.

Over the past couple of months, both the league and the players union have exchanged CBA proposals but have yet to gain any traction on a potential agreement. Via the latest proposal from the WNBA itself, the league would be required to provide housing for all players for the 2026 season. After this year, it would ultimately phase out with only rookies and players on qualifying minimum salaries being eligible through 2028.

Despite the current stalemate regarding a new CBA, the WNBA has set opening day for the 2026 season as May 8. The last WNBA CBA was ratified before the 2020 season.

With no agreement currently in place, the league’s usual free agency period of late January/early February has been bypassed. Two expansion drafts for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, set to begin play this season, also would need to be conducted.