While the expectation is that the ongoing negotiations between the WNBA and the WNBPA will finally come to fruition before the March 10 CBA deadline, there still exists tangible financial gap between the two parties. As things stand, more and more players are reportedly seeing the agreement for revenue sharing as a win irrespective of the percentage the players’ union manages to secure.

However, fans appear to be of a different mind, with those in attendance in New York at the Unrivaled semifinals making their voices heard, per a post on X by Complex Sports. In the clip, fans can be heard chanting in the background in unison, clearly urging the WNBA to agree to the players’ demands in the midst of real fear of a strike.

Sold out crowd in NY chants “pay the players” during Unrivaled semifinals (Via: @kareemcopeland) pic.twitter.com/d5yaQ0PE9Z — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 3, 2026

With a March 10 deadline to complete a term sheet and Opening Night scheduled for May 8, 2026, the clock is undoubtedly ticking. The financial implications remain substantial. The league’s proposal projects maximum salaries approaching $1.3 million in 2026 and nearing $2 million by 2031. The current 2025 supermax stands at $249,000.

Article Continues Below

The Year 1 salary cap is proposed at $5.75 million, up from $1.5 million in 2025, a more than 280% increase. By 2031, league projections suggest the cap could reach approximately $8.5 million.

Average salaries, inclusive of revenue sharing, would rise from $120,000 in 2025 to $540,000 in 2026 and $780,000 by 2031. The projected minimum salary would exceed $230,000 in Year 1, nearly equal to the prior CBA’s maximum base salary.

However, thus far, the WNBPA has continued to seek approximately 26% of gross revenue. In response, the league is offering more than 70% of net revenue, which equates to less than 15% of gross revenue based on projections.

The strike variable looms but is no longer unified. In December, players authorized a strike with 98% approval and 93% participation, empowering the executive committee led by Nneka Ogwumike to call one if necessary.

In such a scenario, it appears detrimental for both players and the league to not come to an agreement in the coming days.