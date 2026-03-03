Unrivaled is continuing draw thousands in. After setting a record of 21,490 fans in Philadelphia at the end of January, Unrivaled kept it going.

On Monday, the semifinals drew a sellout crowd of 18,261 fans to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the New York Liberty, per Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports.

Unrivaled announces a sell out at Barclays with 18,261 in attendance for the semifinals. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) March 3, 2026

The semifinal matchups were Breeze vs. Mist and Vinyl vs. Phantom. Phantom defeated Vinyl in the first matchup 83-75. Kelsey Plum led the way with 31 points, along with six rebounds and five assists. Kiki Iriafen finished with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Tiffany Hayes finished with 19 points and five rebounds, and Natasha Cloud had 13 points.

Meanwhile, Vinyl had Dearica Hamby lead the way with 30 points and eight rebounds. Rhyne Howard finished with 16 points. Rae Burrell had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

As this story is being written, the Breeze vs Mist game is still ongoing.

Article Continues Below

Unrivaled has seen the exploits of some of the top players in women's basketball. Paige Bueckers talked about how Unrivaled prepares her for the WNBA season. Also, Chelsea Gray came away victorious in the 1v1 tournament.

Meanwhile, Phantom is waiting to see who will be their competitor in the championship game scheduled for Mar. 4 in Miami, Florida.

Unrivaled has given women's professional basketball players an alternative pro league to make money in during the WNBA off-season. It has also received praise for compensating the players handsomely and providing amenities and benefits.

It was started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart in 2025.