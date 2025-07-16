1. Minnesota Lynx (20‑4)

Still the class of the league b. They’ve been dominant at home (11‑0) and boast the top defensive rating in the WNBA. Despite a rare two-game skid last week, they rebounded quickly. Napheesa Collier is playing MVP-caliber ball, and even with growing injury caution around her, their depth (e.g. Natisha Hiedeman) mitigates unfolding concerns. The Lynx are expertly balanced, stingy defensively, and explosive enough offensively to stay atop the standings.

2. Phoenix Mercury (15‑7)

Emerging as a top threat. Phoenix has consistently improved, riding a strong defense (top‑3 defensive rating and highest opponent turnover rate). While they stumbled with rare back-to-back losses, they rattled off wins over Dallas and Minnesota to reaffirm their status. With key pieces back—Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas—and a healthy bench, they’re peaking at the right time. Expect them to challenge for #1 soon.

3. New York Liberty (14‑6)

The defending champs have regained form. After overcoming significant injuries to Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu, they strung together impressive wins recently, including victories over Las Vegas and Atlanta. Natasha Cloud has been a stabilizing force, and the offense remains elite (107.7 ORTG). Their recent winning ways and deep rotation make them clear contenders, though consistency will be key through the post-All-Star stretch.

4. Seattle Storm (13‑9)

Seattle is playing efficient, disciplined basketball on both ends. A recent midseason surge brought their record to 7‑3 over their last 10. They rank high in advanced stats—third‑best defensive rating, strong on offense. Their veteran core—Ogwumike, Diggins, Magbegor—plus savvy depth, have steadied the ship. If injuries stay at bay, Seattle should remain in the top tier.

5. Washington Mystics (11‑11)

Hot on the heels of the top teams. The Mystics put together a surprising three‑game sweep last week, including gritty wins over Chicago, Las Vegas, and Seattle by tight margins. Now 8‑6 in clutch games, their resolve is showing. With key rookies like Sonia Citron contributing amidst season‑opening injuries, they’re trending upward heading into the final stretch before the break.

6. Indiana Fever (12‑10)

After a 1‑2 start post‑All-Star, Indiana has bounced back, lifting their record above .500. Returning Caitlin Clark fueled two 99–102-point nights—their high-water mark offensively. Their offense looks fluid again with Clark on the court. While defense remains a question mark, their recent blooms and promising playoff positioning earn them a top‑half rank.

7. Atlanta Dream (13‑9)

Poised but uneven. Atlanta opened strongly but slumped, dropping five of seven. However, they remain buzzy—with Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard All-Stars—and Brittney Griner still a steadying presence. Injuries have been a drag, but when healthy, their combination of interior threat and shooting punch could propel them back toward the playoff bubble.

8. Las Vegas Aces (10‑11)

Temporarily misfiring. The reigning champions are under .500 with a shaky road record (5‑8). Yet they continue to lean on MVP candidate A’ja Wilson, who posted 34 points and 16 rebounds in a recent win . Jewell Loyd’s scoring flare is still being integrated post-offseason shift . If they can recover chemistry and consistency, Vegas remains a threat. For now, though, they hover mid-pack.

9. Golden State Valkyries (10‑11)

A strong showing from a first-year franchise. Golden State achieved 10 wins, unprecedented for an expansion squad. However, they’ve lost three of four, all to top‑8 opponents. Their record belies growth: solid defense, accidental wins, but occasional fatigue. How they respond to adversity will define their season trajectory, but they’re certainly more than cellar fodder.

10. Chicago Sky (7‑15)

On the rise. Chicago clawed out of a 3‑10 hole, going 4‑3 lately, highlighted by Kamilla Cardoso’s return and Angel Reese’s All-Star season. Reese has been a powerhouse: 17.8 PPG, 17 RPG, 4.8 APG over her last six games. But Courtney Vandersloot’s ACL injury hurt depth. Still, incremental improvement puts them back on the radar as a potential late-season surprise.

11. Los Angeles Sparks (8‑14)

Rebounding tad. The Sparks have emerged from the bottom three, roaring 2-of-3 last week. Wins at Indiana and over Connecticut were powered by Kelsey Plum, Azurá Stevens, and Cameron Brink. They’re within striking distance of Dallas and Chicago. If they keep feeding their chemistry and supporting roles upgrade, LA might contend for a play-in spot.

12. Dallas Wings (6‑16)

In a deep skid. After a meteoric bounce from 1‑11 to 6‑12, they’ve dropped three straight (all double-digit losses). Injuries sideline Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist. Despite Paige Bueckers earning Rookie of the Month and being named an All-Star, it’s been a rollercoaster. They’re young and promising, but gaps in roster and experience leave them in a rebuilding phase.

13. Connecticut Sun (3‑19)

Bottom dwellers in crisis. Connecticut lost 12 of its past 13 games. They’ve already suffered a franchise-worst slump, and with just 3 wins, they sit dead last in the East. Offseason upheaval—and potential franchise sale—has destabilized them. They’re in desperate need of a turnaround, but unless something dramatic happens, the rest of the season may serve as damage control.