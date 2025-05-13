Connecticut Sun ownership is exploring the potential sale of the team, team president Jen Rizzotti confirmed on Tuesday.

Tina Charles, who is back with the Sun after spending the first four years of her career with the team, isn't quite sure what to expect. She told reporters on Tuesday that she is focused on the team's success.

“[Ownership has] their job and our job is to put the best product on the floor and we trust that they’re gonna do their jobs and make the right decision that will benefit the organization and the players and the coaches and the staff moving forward,” Charles said, via Ben Pickman of The Athletic. “You always want what’s best for the WNBA, so I think that’s what I hold my hat on. Either way it goes, I don’t think the memories, the fans, will be lost. We’ll see what happens.”

When the news first broke, Charles admitted to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, that her immediate question was “what's going on?”

“But in the WNBA you have seen this,” she added. “You have seen these types of headlines. You just trust your ownership is going to put the organization in the best position possible.”

Sun president Jen Rizzotti says she is ‘along for the ride'

The Mohegan Tribe owns the Sun, so Rizzotti doesn't have much say in what happens in terms of a potential sale. Like Charles, she told reporters that her focus remains on the 2025 season.

“As far as what the future holds, I’m kind of in some ways along for the ride,” Rizzotti said, per FOS. “Making sure I’m providing the best scenario that I can right now here in 2025 for these players and thinking about what [Sun coach] Rachid [Meziane] said: ‘Control what I can control.’”

She added in a statement to ESPN's Alexa Phillipou that Mohegan remains committed to doing what's best for the team and the league.

“As an organization, Mohegan is consistently evaluating strategic options, investments and capital expenditures,” the statement read. “The CT Sun has had monumental changes over the past 18 months and Mohegan is very proud of the success, increase interest and what remains to be such incredibly community impact of the court as well. The WNBA overall has also seen immense growth in viewership and interest. These are fantastic trends for what is an amazing sport, with extremely dedicated and talented women. Mohegan remains committed to the team’s continued success which includes looking at all strategic options in the best interest of the CT Sun, MTGA and WNBA.”