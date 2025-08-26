Amid the 2025 WNBA season, one of the major issues dominating headlines is the negotiations surrounding a potential new CBA. With an Oct. 31 deadline approaching for the WNBA and the players union to agree on a new CBA, the chances of that happening are unlikely, as per Annie Costibile of Front Office Sports.

Negotiations for a new CBA dominated the conversation over WNBA All-Star weekend when the league and players met face-to-face. While WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert stressed confidence that a deal would get done, the feeling from the players themselves hasn’t been the same.

Prior to the start of the All-Star Game, players took to the court for warmups in shirts that said, ‘pay us what you owe us.’ That was followed up with the Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd chanting, ‘pay them’ as Engelbert was presenting the game’s MVP award.

If the WNBA and the players fail to reach a deal for a new CBA by the Oct. 31 deadline, there are a couple of things that could happen then. The first, and probably most likely, would be a deadline extension agreed upon by the league and its players. The second option, and probably the one of last resort, is a work stoppage, otherwise known as a lockout.

In a statement that was provided to Front Office Sports, WNBPA executive director Terri Carmichael Jackson said players were wondering if the league is truly serious in getting a new deal done.

“The players are working diligently to achieve a transformational CBA that builds on the growth, momentum and positive news surrounding women’s sports and the W,” Jackson said. “As we approach the 60-day mark, the league’s lack of urgency leaves players wondering if it is focused on making this work or just running out the clock. Fans do not want that. They are with the players in demanding a new standard for the W.”

The WNBA also provided a statement to Front Office Sports stating their commitment to coming up with a new agreement in conjunction with the players concerns.

“We have been clear with the WNBPA but so there is no doubt – our number one priority is to get a new collective bargaining agreement completed that addresses the players’ priorities while also supporting the long-term growth and success of the league and teams,” the league said. “We have been meeting with the union throughout the summer and will continue to meet until this gets done, with additional sessions already scheduled through the rest of the season.”