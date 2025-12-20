After missing the playoffs for the first time in eight years, the Houston Astros are looking to rebound in 2026. Houston is on the hunt for starting pitching this offseason. With Framber Valdez expected to leave the team in free agency, the Astros want to build rotation depth through the trade market.

On Friday, Houston landed former Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mike Burrows. The 26-year-old righty was part of a three-team trade centered around Brandon Lowe. The Astros received Burrows and sent prospects Jacob Melton and Anderson Brito to the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay then sent Jake Mangum, Mason Montgomery and Lowe to Pittsburgh.

Astros GM Dana Brown views the starter as “an upside play,” according to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome. Houston believes Burrows “can be a pillar in our rotation.” Brown also noted that the team plans to add a two-seamer to Burrows' pitch mix.

Mike Burrows joins Astros in three-team trade

Burrows made his major league debut in 2024 but only appeared in one game that season for the Pirates. Last year he joined Pittsburgh’s rotation. Burrows went 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA, 1.240 WHIP and 109 ERA+ with 97 strikeouts in 96 innings. He recorded 1.5 bWAR in 23 appearances (19 starts) for the Pirates.

Article Continues Below

The Astros were also interested in Rays pitcher Shane Baz. However, the Orioles landed the veteran righty for a haul of prospects.

Houston has made no secret of its desire to bolster the rotation this winter. Yet while the Astros have been tied to Ranger Suarez and other big-name starters on the market, payroll constraints are limiting the team’s pursuit of high-end free agents.

Burrows is a good fit for Houston given his plus fastball and controllable contract. The Astros gave up promising minor leaguer Anderson Brito to land Burrows. But the team prioritized an MLB-ready arm over a developing prospect.

Additionally, the Astros are rumored to be exploring an Isaac Paredes trade with the Boston Red Sox. Houston would like to get Payton Tolle or Connelly Early in a deal. However, it’s unclear if Boston would be willing to part with either of its talented young pitchers.