The New York Knicks walked off the floor after a 116–107 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but one development stood out as Mitchell Robinson looked different at the free-throw line. In a post-game interview, Robinson said he feels more comfortable shooting free throws after changing his approach. For the Knicks big man, the numbers backed it up. He went 7-for-8 at the stripe. In a night where the Knicks searched for control, that calm mattered. Head coach Mike Brown noticed it too, even as the result slipped away.

Mitchell Robinson says he feels more comfortable shooting free throws since making changes in how he shoots them He went 7 for 8 on free throws tonight pic.twitter.com/35KYchNwQY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mitchell Robinson delivered a powerful stat line for the Knicks. He finished with 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting, added 16 rebounds, and swatted two shots. The free throws jumped off the page. Through 17 games this season, Robinson had been shooting 22.2 percent at the line. For his career, he sits at 51.1 percent. Context sharpens the moment. Progress does not always arrive loudly. Sometimes it shows up one smooth release at a time.

A process taking shape for the Knicks big man

After the game, Robinson explained the shift with clarity. He credited comfort and repetition. Mike Brown reinforced that message. “He’s been working hard at it. He says it’s a process,” Brown said. The coach went further, tying the growth to buy-in.

Article Continues Below

"He's been working hard at it… Mitch has bought into what they're trying to work with him on when it comes to free throw shooting, it's good to see" Mike Brown on Mitchell Robinson: pic.twitter.com/3FXGyjb25e — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 20, 2025

“Mitch has bought into what they’re trying to work with him on when it comes to free throw shooting, and it’s good to see,” Brown added. Brown also pointed to the ripple effect. “Anytime you can see positive results, it breeds confidence not just on the individual but also on the rest of the group.”

Still, the night carried frustration. The Knicks lost, and Brown pointed to turnovers as the separator. Robinson owned the glass and protected the rim, but basketball is rarely solved by one area alone. Against a gritty 76ers team, possessions mattered. They slipped away.

Robinson stepped to the line without hesitation, buried seven free throws, and shifted the tone of his night. If that confidence holds, what does it unlock for the Knicks when the pressure tightens?