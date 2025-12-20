Outside of the Smoothie King Center, two-time All-Star Zion Williamson dominates the headlines alongside rookie Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears. Inside league circles and the rejuvenated New Orleans Pelicans practice facility, even interim head coach James Borrego concedes Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III's voices are what cut through all the noise. However, the two 2021 draftees aren't barking orders or demanding the ball while dealing with trade rumors.

No, Jones is more likely to be found directing a teammate through a defensive coverage while Murphy III pulls a group aside after a drill to break down a set. Basically, the Pelicans are letting the bedrock duo do most of the culture-setting amid another injury-riddled season.

“Those guys have been here. They are pillars of this organization,” Borrego began. “They've been doing this. Even before I was here, those guys were major pieces.”

That history matters. Jones and Murphy were drafted and developed by the Pelicans, growing alongside a franchise that has searched for sustained stability. While rosters and coaching staffs have changed, both players have remained constants, quietly absorbing responsibility as expectations rose.

Now, Borrego believes, that continuity is translating.

“Obviously, they are growing into their roles. I'm really proud that they've stepped into these leadership roles,” Borrego shared. “I'm seeing that in the form of communication, keeping us steady, not getting too high or too low, just coming in and doing our work.”

When Jones speaks about rotations, matchups, or effort, teammates tend to listen. Known league-wide by the ‘Not on Herb' moniker, the Alabama alum has been undeniable since day one of rookie camp. Murphy’s growth has been more visible. Once viewed primarily as a shooter, the wing has expanded his game and his voice.

As his responsibilities on the floor have increased, so has his willingness to speak up in moments that demand clarity or calm. Borrego sees those moments as defining.

“It's in a timeout, making sure we are settled,” explained Borrego. “That's leadership and throughout this year we've needed that through the highs and the lows.”

For a Pelicans team that has struggled at times to maintain composure, that steadiness has been critical.

Pelicans lean on 2021 class

Close losses, uneven defensive stretches, and lineup changes have tested the group’s resolve. According to Borrego, Jones and Murphy have helped prevent those challenges from snowballing.

“They've kept us steady,” boasted Borrego. “I think it's been a steady leadership. They've both become more vocal in taking ownership of this team.”

That sense of ownership, Borrego emphasized, is not reserved for veterans or players with long résumés. It’s a requirement for teams hoping to build something sustainable.

“To be a good team in this league, you have to have players whether they are young, old, vets, step into that role and take ownership of the team,” Borrego admitted. “Both of those guys are doing that.”

Neither Jones nor Murphy seeks the spotlight, but within the organization, their roles are clearly defined. They are tone-setters, stabilizers, and reminders that leadership doesn’t always come with a title. For the Pelicans, those pillars may prove just as important as any star when it comes to shaping the franchise’s direction, not just this season, but for years to come.