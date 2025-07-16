Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have both established themselves as WNBA stars over the past year and a half. Clark's long-range shooting and ability to set up teammates has given opposing defenses nightmares. Reese provides no shortage of value as arguably the league's best rebounder while her scoring continues to improve as well. Their games are different, yet, it is Reese who currently has made more three-pointers on the road than Caitlin Clark. According to StatMuse, the Chicago Sky forward has connected on three attempts from beyond the arc away from home in 2025, while the Indiana Fever guard has made only two long-range shots outside of Indiana.

Of course, this doesn't mean Angel Reese is a better three-point shooter than Caitlin Clark. Angel is shooting just 21.1 percent overall on her three-point attempts. Clark has struggled from deep without question, though, shooting just 27.9 percent from behind the three-point line. In 2024, she shot a much more respectable 34.4 percent.

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark's 2025 seasons

Clark's struggles on the road have been especially concerning. She has missed time due to injuries so perhaps she simply hasn't been able to find her rhythm. Meanwhile, Reese is in the middle of a strong campaign. Both Clark and Reese are All-Stars for the second time in 2025.

Reese is averaging 14 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Clark has recorded per game averages of 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest. Caitlin isn't having a bad season by any means, but one of the things she is known for — three-point shooting — has been a letdown so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if Caitlin Clark can bounce back — especially on the road. She is dealing with a groin injury at the moment, however. Angel Reese won't play on Wednesday due to a leg injury of her own.