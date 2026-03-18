Atlanta Drive GC lost to Los Angeles Golf Club 6-4 in the TGL playoffs on Tuesday. After winning the inaugural championship, Atlanta was the number three seed in the playoffs in Year 2. Early in the match, Atlanta Drive had a big lead. But they blew the lead in the playoffs, which had everyone making Atlanta Falcons 28-3 jokes.

Atlanta eyeing a spot in the Finals but it's not over yet… pic.twitter.com/o9RAUvQIdk — TGL (@TGL) March 17, 2026

@MichaelRyanJett summed it up perfectly, “Atlanta Drive with the most Atlanta performance ever in the TGL semi. Get up 4-1 and are about to get sent home with an epic choke job. I think one team has ever lost with a 4-1 lead through 6 holes.”

As if the memories of Super Bowl LI were not painful enough for Falcons fans, there is an actual connection between the teams. Atlanta Drive GC never plays in Georgia, but it uses that name because Arthur Blank owns the team. So, the Falcons' social media wished the squad good luck before the match.

No one is going to confuse blowing a Super Bowl lead with blowing a TGL semi-final lead. Atlanta Drive GC did win the inaugural SoFi Cup and were missing Justin Thomas for much of the season. They'll head into season three of TGL with championship expectations.

Article Continues Below

Another dark day in Atlanta sports history pic.twitter.com/gxj7DsIGhd — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) March 18, 2026

LAGC won the final two holes of the triples format, where all three players play alternate shot. That cut the lead to 4-3 Atlanta. But in singles play, the Drive did not win a hole, completing the epic collapse. Justin Rose beat Patrick Cantlay on 13, and Sahith Theegala beat Billy Horschel on 14 to flip the match. There was nothing Chris Gotterup could do on the last to take the momentum back.

The other semi-final is between Rory McIlroy's Boston Common and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links, although the latter remains out with an injury. The winner will face LAGC in a best-of-three championship round.