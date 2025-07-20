The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up on Saturday night. Team Collier earned a decisive win against Team Clark 151-131 in the WNBA All-Star Game. But it was the off-the-court storylines that were the biggest focus during this year's All-Star Weekend.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert received a surprise from fans after the All-Star Game. Fans repeatedly chanted “pay them” at the WNBA Commissioner in support of the players amid recent CBA negotiations.

“You fans are what make it worth it,” Engelbert said before pausing and chuckling when she noticed the chants. She then continued with her speech.

WNBA players are currently in negotiations with the league on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Players wore shirts with the quote “pay us what you owe us” during warmups ahead of the All-Star Game. The players' union opted out of the current agreement last fall. Now they hope to have a new CBA in place by October to avoid a potential holdout.

The WNBA league calendar makes that October deadline important. Especially considering the W will be adding two new franchises in Toronto and Portland in 2026. If the WNBA wants the same schedule as last offseason, the expansion draft will be held in December.

Where do WNBA players stand on the current CBA negotiations?

But what is the status of CBA negotiations between WNBA players and the league?

Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier, one of the faces of the WNBA, explained the situation to ESPN's Michael Voepel on Friday.

“We're on a time crunch. No one wants a lockout,” Collier said. “But at the end of the day, we have to stand firm, and we're not going to be moved on certain topics. So hopefully the league comes back quickly so that we can get have more dialogue, more conversations and can get the ball rolling.”

At least 40 WNBA players gathered on Thursday to discuss the CBA.

According to ESPN, there are still a few sticking points between players and the WNBA. Those include revenue sharing, salary structure, and prioritization.

The players have argued that if the league wants more prioritization then it needs to increase salaries and overall compensation. Especially if WNBA owners demand a year-long commitment from players.

It will be interesting to watch these negotiations progress over the next few months.