The WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association agreed to a temporary moratorium on league business Monday.

The move pauses the initial stages of free agency as the two sides continue negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, sources told ESPN, per Ramona Shelburne.

The moratorium comes after the league and union failed to reach an agreement on a new CBA or an extension by Friday’s deadline. With no deal in place, the pause will halt teams from issuing qualifying offers and core designations, effectively freezing early free agency activity while negotiations continue.

The sides remain locked in what both acknowledge has become a tense and difficult impasse. Talks have stretched more than a year, including two prior extensions, with the most recent moving the deadline from Nov. 30 to Jan. 9. No additional extension was reached before the agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 10.

Moratorium means free agency on hold

The possibility of a moratorium had been discussed in the days leading up to the deadline. Sources previously told ESPN that both sides were open to temporarily pausing free agency-related business to preserve offseason logistics as negotiations continued. That proposal was separate from formal CBA talks but reflected growing concern about the fragility of the moment as free agency approached.

The union publicly highlighted that tension in a statement released Friday.

“At midnight, the 2020 WNBA-WNBPA Collective Bargaining Agreement will expire. Despite demonstrating our willingness to compromise in order to get a deal done, the WNBA and its teams have failed to meet us at the table with the same spirit and seriousness,” the statement said.

The WNBPA accused the league of “undervaluing player contributions, dismissing player concerns, and running out the clock,” and warned that delays are “jeopardizing the livelihoods of players.”

Shortly after the CBA expired, the league released a statement acknowledging the lapse and confirming that negotiations are ongoing.

“Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league,” the league said.

Under U.S. labor law, the sides have entered a “status quo” period in which the terms of the previous agreement remain in effect. However, either side could initiate a lockout or strike without advance notice. While both sides have indicated the 2026 season is expected to be played, the newly agreed-upon moratorium means that free agency will remain on hold until progress is made at the bargaining table.