Paige Bueckers isn't done collecting her flowers from her outstanding first year in the WNBA. The Dallas Wings star stands out as the sole rookie among the All-WNBA selections, landing among league legends on the second team after just one year of professional play. Rounding out the picks are WNBPA president and Seattle Storm star Nneka Ogwumike, Las Vegas Aces All-Star Jackie Young, New York Liberty reigning champion Sabrina Ionescu, and Indiana Fever former No. 1 draft pick Aliyah Boston.

Ogwumike secured 185 points toward her eighth career selection, Young earned 148, Ionescu notched 125 to land on the list for the fourth time, and Boston and Bueckers tied for 112. Young is making her second appearance on an All-WNBA team, while the honor marks Boston's debut. Bueckers, on the other hand, is only the second player to debut on an All-WNBA team as a rookie after Caitlin Clark was chosen for the first team in 2024.

Ionescu logged a career-high 1.3 steals per game and led the league in free-throw percentage, shooting 93.3% from the line. Meanwhile, Boston, another former unanimous Rookie of the Year, averaged career highs of 15.0 points and 3.7 assists as she helped lead the Fever on the Cinderella postseason run. The three-time All-Star also earned herself an All-WNBA Defensive second-team spot with her performance this year.

Ogwumike finished ninth in points per game this season with 18.3, 13th in rebounds with 7.0, and 11th in field goal percentage (51.9%) while breaking multiple records en route to her 10th All-Star selection. Young ranked second on her Aces squad in scoring and assists while also finishing 12th and 11th in the W with averages of 16.5 and 5.1, respectively.

The honor comes after Bueckers already locked down the Rookie of the Year award and a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie team in September. On that squad of first-year stars, Bueckers was joined by No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm, free-agent breakout signee Janelle Salaün of the expansion Golden State Valkyries, No. 4 draftee Kiki Iriafen from the Washington Mystics, and Sonia Citron, the Mystics' top choice in 2025, who gave Bueckers the most run for her money.

Bueckers established herself as the go-to player on her Wings team despite having no prior professional experience. She racked up three Rookie of the Month awards throughout the course of the campaign while setting rookie records, including for finishing third in points and assists in WNBA history with 692 and 194, respectively.

This year's No. 1 pick didn't just stand out among rookies, however. Bueckers was also the only player to finish in the top 10 in scoring (5th), assists (9th), and steals (6th) out of the entire league, proving that she lived up to the hype as her dominant impact translated seamlessly from the NCAA to the W.