Seattle Storm veteran Nneka Ogwumike is on a scoring record-breaking streak. Recently, Ogwumike surpassed Sheryl Swoopes for 5th on the WNBA all-time scoring list.

On Tuesday, she continued her historical surge by becoming the 4th player in franchise history to notch 700 points in a season. This came in the game against the Indiana Fever, in which Kelsey Mitchell notched her 700th seasonal point.

Over the weekend, Ogwumike came away with a buzzer-beater against the Washington Mystics in the middle of a Storm winning streak.

This season, Ogwumike is averaging 18.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Storm are standing at 20-19 with the season coming to a close and the playoffs approaching.

Since arriving in Seattle in 2024, Ogwumike has taken on the role of veteran leader with great enthusiasm. She, alongside Skylar Diggins, has revitalized the Storm franchise into a playoff-contending team.

Last year, Ogwumike averaged 16.7 points per game and shot 51% from the field. Additionally, she continued her defensive excellence by being named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Furthermore, she averaged 7.6 rebounds per game.

This year, those consistent trends have been maintained. Also, Ogwumike became a starter in her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star Game.

Nneka Ogwumike is the straw that stirs the drink for the Storm .

The Storm has experienced periods of ebbs and flows since the Sue Bird era. At one point, they were the top team in the WNBA, winning four championships in 2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020.

In recent years, they have been dealt a bad hand, experiencing a few bad seasons. In 2023, the Storm finished with an 11-23 record. However, the arrival of Ogwumike, Diggins, Dominique Malonga, Erica Wheeler, etc. has turned this around. In 2024, they finished with a 25-15 record.

There is something special about Ogwumike, considering what she brings in terms of skill and veteran poise. Her advocacy work off the court is another bonus.