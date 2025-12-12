Kyle Kuzma decided to throw some shade at Jaylen Brown during the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Kuzma is going through the ninth season of his career, his second with the Bucks. He has been in and out of the starting lineup but has garnered a bigger role with Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to a calf strain injury.

They were due for a big matchup against the Celtics, meaning he would have assignments against the leading scorer Brown. There was an instance during the game where Kuzma was preparing to take free throws. Before taking one, he looked at Brown and took a verbal jab at him in reference to his live streaming.

“This is not a stream,” Kuzma said to Brown.

Kuzma to Jaylen Brown: “This is not a stream.” 💀 (h/t @ClutchPoints)pic.twitter.com/MP2I5kgyDe — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 12, 2025

How Kyle Kuzma, Bucks played against Celtics

Article Continues Below

Kyle Kuzma and the Bucks had the last laugh over Jaylen Brown and the Celtics, securing the 116-101 victory at home.

The game started out as a close one with Boston leading 67-60 at halftime. Despite this, Milwaukee locked in defensively as they held the Celtics to just 34 points, including 13 in the third quarter.

Shot selection, ball movement and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks prevailed in all three categories by making 58% of their total shots, creating 28 assists, and scoring 50 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Celtics as they converted just 39% of their total attempts, dished out 18 assists and produced just 28 points inside the paint.

Five players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee in the win, including Kuzma. He torched the nets with a stat line of 31 points, six rebounds and a block. He shot 13-of-17 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Bobby Portis came next with 27 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. had 18 points and 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. put up 13 points and two rebounds, while Ryan Rollins provided 10 points and seven assists.

Milwaukee has an 11-15 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Chicago Bulls and three games above the Charlotte Hornets while trailing the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers by 3.5 games.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. ET.