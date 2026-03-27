As there had been talks around the Connecticut Sun relocating to Houston, the conversation has led to a sale that will get it done, bringing back the Houston Comets. While there was a push from some parties to keep the Sun where it was, it looks as if the sale is going to happen, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, reporting that the Fertitta family has bought the team for $300 million.

“BREAKING: The Connecticut Sun is being sold to the Fertitta family to bring the WNBA back to Houston, sources confirmed to ESPN,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The team was sold for $300 million, sources said. Team will play final season in CT in '26 before relocation. The Comets are back.”

It was reported in December of last year that the ownership of the Houston Rockets had been in “substantive talks” with the Sun over a purchase of the team that would have them relocate. Fast forward to the present time, and a deal looks to be done as an announcement that the Fertitta family, including Tilman Fertitta, bought the Sun.

The Sun will come back to being named the Houston Comets

First reported by Paper City Mag, a deal is “unofficially done” to bring back the Comets, a team that was in the WNBA from 1997 to 2008.

“The Fertitta family has reached a deal to purchase the Connecticut Sun and bring the WNBA back to Houston, with an official announcement expected sometime next week, sources tell PaperCity,” Chris Badlwin of the publication wrote. “The agreement is ‘unofficially done,' a source tells PaperCity. The team is expected to be renamed the Houston Comets after the Bayou City’s previous beloved WNBA team.”

Fans will have to wait one more season before the official move, as the Connecticut Sun name will be active for next season. The franchise in Connecticut looks to end its tenure with a bang in the upcoming season, especially after finishing with an 11-33 record.

The hope could be that coming back to Houston and having the Comets name could bring back some championship pedigree, as the franchise won four titles.